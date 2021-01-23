.
Coronavirus: UAE cases continue to increase with 3,566 new COVID-19 infections

A member of hospital staff watches over people queuing to be tested, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The UAE set a record on Saturday with 3,566 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the NCEMA.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The total number of cases increased to 274,376 while the recoveries totaled 247,318 after 4,051 individuals recovered.

The death toll remains relatively low at 783 as of January 22, with seven new fatalities reported since yesterday.


The UAE has seen a drastic spike in cases over the past several weeks. Dubai, which has been a tourist hotspot for people escaping lockdowns in their countries, has implemented new restrictions to try and slow the spread. Authorities have also noted that a number of businesses have not been complying with preventative measures.

Restaurants can only seat seven people at each table, down from 10. They are also required to keep a distance of three meters between all tables.


Permits for live entertainment at restaurants and hotels in Dubai have also been suspended until further notice.

“The Department observed, through field inspection, an increase in number violations during entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants. Accordingly, the Department directs all concerned in hotel establishments and restaurants to temporarily hold entertainment activities as of Thursday, January 21, 2021 until further notice,” the notice addressed to hotel and restaurant owners and managers read.

Authorities have also issued more than 200 violations and shut down 20 businesses for “non-compliance with guidelines,” according to the Dubai Media Office.


