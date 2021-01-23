.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: UK COVID-19 vaccination rate hits record daily high

AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. (Reuters)
AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: UK COVID-19 vaccination rate hits record daily high

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain vaccinated 478,248 people in the 24 hours to Saturday with a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a daily record according to government figures, as the total death toll from the virus nears the 100,000 mark, standing at 97,329.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Government data showed that the total number of people who have had a first dose of the vaccine now stands at 5.86 million.

The country also reported 1,348 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, a slight fall from the previous day when there were 1,401 fatalities. There were 33,552 new cases of the virus recorded, a drop from the 40,261 reported on Friday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: France’s top health body recommends 6-week gap between vaccine doses

Coronavirus: Biden’s early approach to COVID-19 pandemic - underpromise, overdeliver

Coronavirus: UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between COVID-19 vaccine doses

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More