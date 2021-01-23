Britain vaccinated 478,248 people in the 24 hours to Saturday with a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a daily record according to government figures, as the total death toll from the virus nears the 100,000 mark, standing at 97,329.

Government data showed that the total number of people who have had a first dose of the vaccine now stands at 5.86 million.

The country also reported 1,348 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, a slight fall from the previous day when there were 1,401 fatalities. There were 33,552 new cases of the virus recorded, a drop from the 40,261 reported on Friday.

