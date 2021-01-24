Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi approves three new COVID-19 tests

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has approved three new COVID-19 tests, including one that provides results in 20 minutes, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.
SHOW MORE
.@DoHSocial has approved 3 new Covid-19 diagnostic tests to be used in ER departments & urgent care centres in #AbuDhabi emirate. The new tests which are based on the latest global scientific developments, provide faster results & support physicians to provide better patient care pic.twitter.com/Mmq6hT0lIa— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 24, 2021
Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 14:54 - GMT 11:54