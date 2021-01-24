Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi approves three new COVID-19 tests

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has approved three new COVID-19 tests, including one that provides results in 20 minutes, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The antigen nose swab test returns results in only 20 minutes, and the RT-LAMP genetic test in one hour, while the saliva test targets children in situations where a nose swab is not possible.

.@DoHSocial has approved 3 new Covid-19 diagnostic tests to be used in ER departments & urgent care centres in #AbuDhabi emirate. The new tests which are based on the latest global scientific developments, provide faster results & support physicians to provide better patient care pic.twitter.com/Mmq6hT0lIa — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 24, 2021

Currently available tests include the PCR test, which yields results in around 24 hours, and only detects active COVID-19 infections. Abu Dhabi also offers DPI laser tests, using technology developed in the UAE.

Antigen tests, however, will show if a person has previously been infected with COVID-19, but are less likely to detect active infections, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 14:54 - GMT 11:54