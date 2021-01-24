CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

American charged with using $2 million of coronavirus aid for luxury cars, homes

A man stands on his bicycle on the Las Vegas strip as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 10, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press Sunday 24 January 2021
Federal prosecutors have charged a Nevada man with fraudulently obtaining about $2 million in federal coronavirus relief aid, meant for small businesses, to buy luxury vehicles and condominiums in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the US attorney’s office in Nevada accused Jorge Abramovs of bank fraud after he allegedly applied for funding to at least seven banks between April and June 2020.

The complaint said a financial analysis determined Abramovs spent the money on personal luxury items, including a 2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible for more than $260,000 and a 2020 Tesla Model 3 for about $55,000.

Certified medical assistants Lakietha Flourney, Yatziri Perez and Evelyn Laolagi conduct tests for COVID-19 at a drive-up testing station in the parking lot of UNLV Medicine on April 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. (AFP)

Abramovs was ordered remanded in custody on Friday during a detention hearing.

A defense lawyer assigned to represent Abramovs didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment.

