Coronavirus: Britain is ‘long way’ from easing lockdown, says health minister

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday the country was still a long way from being able to relax a national lockdown despite evidence that the restrictions were bringing down the rate of COVID-19 infections.

“There is early evidence that the lockdown is starting to bring cases down. But we’re a long, long, long way from that from being low enough because the case rate was incredibly high and you can see the pressure on the NHS (National Health Service),” he said during an interview on Sky News.

Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 14:02 - GMT 11:02