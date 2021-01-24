Coronavirus: Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 cases, 491 deaths

Russia reported 21,127 new coronavirus cases in the preceding 24 hours on Sunday, including 3,069 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,719,400.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Authorities also reported an additional 491 deaths, raising the total count to 69,462.
Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF has filed for registration of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union and expects it to be reviewed in February, as Moscow seeks to speed up its availability worldwide.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Russia files Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine registration in Europe
Explainer: Everything you need to know about Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus: UAE approves Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 11:45 - GMT 08:45