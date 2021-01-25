Bahrain approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Bahrain has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, state news agency BNA reported on Monday, citing the Gulf country’s National Health Regulatory Authority.

Earlier thia month, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa has taken the initiative to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an official statement from the Bahrain News Agency.

“God has endowed Bahrain with a society with a high level of awareness and keenness to adhere to all precautionary measures and directives issued by the national medical taskforce to combat the coronavirus, which had a great impact on the Kingdom’s ability to limit its spread within the community,” the King said.

A January shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the Gulf state of Bahrain will not arrive on time, the ministry of health said, but second doses of the jab already scheduled will not be affected.

