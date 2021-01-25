Coronavirus: Dubai replaces health authority chief as UAE sees surge in COVID cases

The ruler of Dubai has replaced the head of the emirate’s health authority in the midst of an immunization drive and a spike in COVID-19 infections in the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum appointed Awad Saghir al-Ketbi as the new director general of the Dubai Health Authority, replacing Humaid al-Qutami, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

.@HHShkMohd has issued a decree appointing Awad Saghir Al Ketbi as @DHA_Dubai Director General and Dr. Alawi AlSheikh Ali Deputy Director General. We wish them the best of luck and success in advancing the development of Dubai’s healthcare sector and enhancing its capabilities. pic.twitter.com/GE0laAqb7P — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 24, 2021

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has tripled in the past month. On Monday authorities registered 3,591 new infections and six deaths. They do not provide a breakdown per emirate.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country has largely removed coronavirus restrictions with the exception of face masks in public and social distancing.

Israeli tourists, mask-clad due to coronavirus, visit al-Fahidi Historical Neighborhood of Dubai on January 11, 2021. (Karim Sahib/AFP)

But Dubai, the region’s business and tourism hub, has seen an influx of visitors during its peak winter season and in the past week re-imposed some measures, including banning live entertainment and further restricting the number of people allowed to gather at social events and restaurants.

The UAE has ramped up its immunization campaign with the aim of vaccinating more than 50 percent of its roughly 9 million population before the end of March.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE approves Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus: Dubai temporarily postpones Pfizer vaccine campaign amid global shortage

Coronavirus: Dubai orders hospitals to cancel surgeries amid surge in COVID-19 cases

with Reuters

Last Update: Monday, 25 January 2021 KSA 15:48 - GMT 12:48