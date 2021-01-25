Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 213 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has detected 213 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the kingdom’s total number of recorded cases to 366,584.
A total of 198 people also recovered from the virus in that time, according to the Ministry of Health.
Riyadh, the country’s capital, saw 75 of the new cases, while the eastern region recorded 50 and Makkah 38.
In total, 6,355 people have died of COVID-19 in the kingdom since the pandemic begun.
Recovered patients account for 358,137 of the country’s total cases, while 2,092 are still active – 333 of which are in critical condition.
