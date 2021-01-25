Coronavirus: Tunisia’s FM Jerandi tests positive for COVID-19

Tunisia’s foreign minister, Othman Jerandi, has tested positive for COVID-19, saying in a tweet that the symptoms are severe, according to an official statement by the Foreign Ministry late on Sunday.

“Today, my tests confirmed that I have COVID-19, despite taking all the necessary precautions and respecting the health protocol. Severe symptoms, I ask God the safety for everyone,” Jerandi said in his tweet.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

On Saturday, Tunisia said it was extending its coronavirus curfew and banning demonstrations as it tries to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus infections and calm tensions after a week of protests and rioting over economic troubles.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The government is also forbidding travel between regions and ordering all people over 65 to stay at home as part of stricter virus measures announced Saturday by Tunisian Health Ministry spokesperson Nissaf Ben Alaya.

Read more:

Tunisia’s PM Mechichi appoints new ministers in sweeping cabinet reshuffle

Tunisia rocked by four consecutive nights of riots

Last Update: Monday, 25 January 2021 KSA 17:58 - GMT 14:58