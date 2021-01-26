Coronavirus: Kuwait will keep airport at 30 percent capacity until further notice

Kuwait’s government has delayed the second phase of its plan for resuming commercial flights until further notice, the state news agency said on Monday, citing a cabinet decision, keeping the airport’s capacity at 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The cabinet also ordered Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation to reduce the number of flights arriving in the country.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Kuwait began the first phase of resuming flights in August last year at the reduced capacity, which it had said would last for six months, after which a maximum capacity of 60 percent was to be allowed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kuwait on Sunday reduced the number of daily overseas airline passenger arrivals by 80 percent to 1,000 to manage the spread of a new coronavirus variant, a source told Reuters.

Read more:

Kuwait draft budget predicts narrower deficit for fiscal 2021/22

Kuwait’s emir reappoints Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister

Coronavirus: Kuwait to close borders, suspend international flights until Jan. 1

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 00:01 - GMT 21:01