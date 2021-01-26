Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 223 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 223 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 366,807, according to the Ministry of Health.
For more on the coronavirus, visit our dedicated page.
The death toll rose to 6,359.
The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 203 to 358,340.
Riyadh, the capital, recorded 78 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while the Eastern Province had 45 cases, and Mecca had 34.
Read more: Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia approves AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines after Pfizer success
There are 2,108 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 338 of which are critical cases, according to the health ministry.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said that coronavirus vaccination centers across the country are witnessing a “great turnout from all members of society of all groups,” facilitating the process of obtaining the vaccine.
There are COVID-19 vaccination centers across Saudi Arabia, including in Riyadh, the capital, Jeddah, Medina, and the Eastern Province. A new center is set to open in the Tabuk region.
Read more: Coronavirus: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45