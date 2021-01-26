Coronavirus: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said that coronavirus vaccination centers across the country are witnessing a “great turnout from all members of society of all groups,” facilitating the process of obtaining the vaccine.

Where can you receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom?

There are COVID-19 vaccination centers across Saudi Arabia, including in Riyadh, the capital, Jeddah, Medina, and the Eastern Province. A new center is set to open in the Tabuk region.

For more on the coronavirus, visit our dedicated page.

The first two vaccine centers in the Kingdom were opened in Riyadh and Jeddah.

In December 2020, the Saudi ministry of health announced the opening of the COVID-19 vaccination center in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, kickstarting the coronavirus vaccination campaign in the region.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The COVID-19 vaccine center was also opened in Medina’s Nujood Medical Center last week, where the Governor of Medina, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received his first dose of the vaccine, along with other Medina residents.

On Monday, the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region, Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, inspected the readiness of the region’s COVID-19 vaccine center, according to SPA.

The governor said that Tabuk region’s vaccination center “will soon begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has approved the use of two more COVID-19 vaccines made by pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Moderna, following the success of the Pfizer vaccination rollout.

The Kingdom detected 213 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 366,584.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia approves AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines after Pfizer success

Coronavirus: US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine in Riyadh

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46