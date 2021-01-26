UK PM Johnson tells EU don’t restrict supply of vaccines

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not want European Union countries to restrict the supply of coronavirus vaccines to Britain, saying the lesson of the pandemic is that nations need to work together.

After being asked about reports that the EU asked the British drugmaker AstraZeneca to divert doses from the UK to make up for a shortfall in supplies, Johnson said: “I don’t want to see the restrictions on vaccines or their ingredients, and I am sure it will be widely supported across the EU as well.”

The prime minister added he was confident of maintaining Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Johnson said his government had done everything it could to minimize loss of life in the coronavirus pandemic after the country’s death toll exceeded 100,000.

“I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “What I can tell you is that we truly did everything we could, and continue to do everything we can, to minimize loss of life and to minimize suffering.”

