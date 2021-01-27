Coronavirus: India’s COVAXIN likely effective against UK variant

A vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech and a government research institute is likely to be effective against the UK strain of the coronavirus, according to a study on 26 participants shared by the company on Wednesday.

Read more: The top ‘coronavirus-safe’ destinations of 2021 for GCC residents

The findings on COVAXIN, which is in use in India after receiving emergency-use authorization early this month, have been published on the website bioRxiv that carries research not certified by peer review.

“Sera from the vaccine recipients could neutralize the UK-variant strains discounting the uncertainty around potential escape,” wrote scientists from the company and its partner, the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

“It is unlikely that the mutation 501Y would be able to dampen the potential benefits of the vaccine in concern.”

A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, on January 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Another study published on bioRxiv last week said a vaccine developed by US company Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech was also likely to protect against the more infectious variant that has now spread around the world, with 150 cases in India.

While approving COVAXIN without any efficacy data from an ongoing late-stage trial, India’s drug regulator had touted its ability to act against the whole body of a virus instead of just its “spike-protein” tip, potentially making it more effective in case of mutations.

India has already expanded the use of the vaccine in its massive immunization program that began on Jan. 16 and has so far covered more than 2 million people on the frontline such as

sanitation workers, nurses and doctors.

The world’s second most populous country, which has reported the most number of COVID-19 infections after the US, has also approved the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot for emergency use.

India on Wednesday reported 12,689 new infections, taking the total to 10.69 million. Deaths rose by 137 to 153,724.

Read more:

Beirut port explosion: Five months on

Unvaccinated UAE govt workers required to isolate must take annual leave: WAM

Israel talks tough on Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas: Our response to be extreme in next war

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 13:42 - GMT 10:42