Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 216 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 216 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 367,023, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 205 to 358,545, while the death toll rose by four to 6,363.

Riyadh reported 84 new COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 45, and Mecca had 43 cases.

Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Tuesday his country was talking to manufacturers to provide COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries including Yemen and African states.

“We are negotiating with a lot of the vaccination companies to provide more vaccinations particularly to low income countries,” Mohammed al-Jadaan told the virtual World Economic Forum in Davos.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said that coronavirus vaccination centers across the country are witnessing a “great turnout from all members of society of all groups,” facilitating the process of obtaining the vaccine.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to low income countries: Minister

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 223 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Coronavirus: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 15:48 - GMT 12:48