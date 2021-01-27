Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 daily cases near record 4,000 infections, uptrend continues

The UAE reported 3,939 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day new COVID-19 cases ever recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic amid signs of a sustained upward trend, the Ministry of Health's data for Wednesday showed.

The ministry also reported 4,536 new recovered coronavirus patients and six deaths over the past 24 hours.

The number of daily coronavirus infections in the UAE has been consistently rising since the beginning of January, crossing the 2,000 threshold for the first time on January 6, and the 3,000 mark on January 12.

The country's coronavirus tally currently stands at 289,087 confirmed cases, 263,730 recovered patients and 811 deaths. The global pandemic has infected over 100 million people and claimed the lives of over 2.1 million.

The UAE has ramped up its vaccination campaign with the aim of immunizing more than 50 percent of its population by the first quarter of 2021. So far more than 2.76 million vaccine doses have been administered.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said: "The UAE ranked secnd in the world in daily doses last week, with an average of 6.06 doses per 100 people. It is the fifth country in the world to provide COVID-19 vaccination doses after the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Israel."

The three coronavirus vaccines currently registered in the UAE are Sinophram, Pfizer and Sputnik V.

86,770 doses of the #COVID19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach 2,764,445 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 27.95 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 27, 2021

Dubai

Dubai recently began tightening coronavirus restrictions, including updating its travel protocols, limiting the number of people allowed in social gatherings and suspending elective medical procedures.

The travel and tourism hub updated its COVID-19 travel protocols for inbound passengers effective from January 31, it announced on Wednesday. It will now require UAE residents, GCC citizens and visitors to do a PCR test prior to departure for Dubai irrespective of the country they are coming from, and will reduce the validity period of PCR tests from 96 hours to 72 hours.

Last week, Dubai instructed gyms to increase physical distancing between sports equipment and trainees from 2 to 3 meters, mandated restaurants and cafes increase distance separating tables from 2 to 3 meters and reducing the number of patrons at one table, as well as limited the number of attendees at weddings, social events and private parties to a maximum of 10 people only.

Elective surgeries have also been suspended until February 19. The list of elective surgeries includes but is not limited to neurosurgical procedures, fractures and corrective orthopaedic procedures, cardiological and radiological interventions, stone and urological stent removals, and other urgent procedures in general surgery, ophthalmology, paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology and other specialties. Elective dental procedures in some clinics have also been suspended.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management announces updates to travel protocols effective from Sunday 31 Jan.

• UAE citizens will be required to do a PCR test only on arrival in Dubai regardless of the country they are coming from.https://t.co/UeYHPKTdo5 pic.twitter.com/n4ZTMTozpd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 27, 2021

