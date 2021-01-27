Coronavirus cases surpass 100 million worldwide, according to latest tally

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world on Tuesday surpassed 100 million since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the John Hopkins tally.

The number cases reached 100,164,399, the death toll stood at 2,153,477 and the number of recovered patients reached 55,295,674, according to figures published by the University tracker.

The official number of cases registered since the pandemic first broke out in China, in late 2019, represents just a fraction of the real number of infections around the world.

Many countries were late to implement systematic testing, and some continue to test only the most seriously ill.

The poorest nations meanwhile only have the capacity for limited testing.

The United States, which passed 25 million confirmed cases last weekend, remains the country with the largest outbreak.

India is second with 10.7 million cases, Brazil third with 8.9 million cases, Russia fourth with 3.7 million, and the UK fifth with 3.7 million.

In the Arab world, Iraq has the highest number of reported COVID-19 infections at 615,380, followed by Morocco at 467,493, Saudi Arabia at 366,807, Jordan at 322,241 and Lebanon at 285,754.

