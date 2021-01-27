UK police, bomb squad respond to incident at AstraZeneca vaccine production location

A plant in Wales that produces AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been partially evacuated after a suspicious package was received, the company that operates it said on Wednesday.
#UPDATE:— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) January 27, 2021
North Wales Police say a suspicious package has been delivered to the #Wrexham Industrial Estate, and the area has been partially evacuated.
It's where the Wockhardt factory puts the Oxford/AstraZeneca #coronavirus vaccine into vials. pic.twitter.com/vVP95RqEms
SHOW MORE
“We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate,” local police said in a statement, adding that the public should avoid the area.
Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 16:43 - GMT 13:43