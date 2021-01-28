Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 253 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 253 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 367,276, according to the Ministry of Health.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 208 to 358,753. The deah toll rose by three to 6,366.
Riyadh, the capital, recorded 85 COVID-19 cases, the Eastern Province had 66 cases, and Mecca had 50.
There are 2,157 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 362 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to low income countries: Minister
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 216 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Coronavirus: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 28 January 2021 KSA 15:44 - GMT 12:44