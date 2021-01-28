Coronavirus: UAE records almost 4,000 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday recorded 3,966 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 infections in the country so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is now 293,052.

Infections in the Gulf country have been rapidly rising in the past few weeks, with officials reporting more than 3,000 new cases per day.

The virus-related death toll rose by eight on Thursday, which brings the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 to 819.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries across the country climbed to 267,024 after 3,294 people recovered from the coronavirus.

The tourist-hub Dubai on Wednesday announced new updates to its travel requirements. UAE residents, GCC citizens, and visitors are now required to do a PCR test prior to their arrival in Dubai irrespective of the country they are coming from.

The city recently introduced limits to social gatherings and suspended elective medical procedures, as well as ordered stricter measures to be imposed in restaurants and gyms.

