Coronavirus: UK announces UAE, Rwanda and Burundi travel ban over COVID-19 spike

Britain on Tuesday announced an outright travel ban on non-citizens arriving from the United Arab Emirates and severe quarantine measures for citizens coming in from there to stem coronavirus cases, hitting Dubai holidaymakers and expatriates.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UAE has been added to the government’s “red list” along with Burundi and Rwanda from 1.00pm (1300GMT) on Friday.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Any British or Irish citizens and third country nationals with residence rights returning from the Gulf state will be required to isolate at home, or in a hotel for 10 days.

Everyone else is banned completely, and the government also announced that direct flights between Britain and the UAE were no longer allowed.

“The decision to ban travel from these destinations follows the discovery of a new coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, that may have spread to other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda,” said a government spokeswoman.

The state is home to thousands of British expats and has been a popular destination for social media influencers during the pandemic, who have raised ire by posting their holiday pictures online having travelled under the guise of work.

Dubai last week clamped down on its entertainment scene and suspended non-essential surgery in hospitals after a spike in coronavirus cases.

One of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, Dubai has branded itself this winter as an open, sunny and quarantine-free escape.

But Covid-19 infections have surged since the New Year.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE reports staggering 3,966 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll yet

Updated rules: Dubai ramps up coronavirus restrictions amid rising cases in UAE

Coronavirus: Dubai changes travel protocols for inbound passengers from Jan. 31

Unvaccinated UAE govt workers required to isolate must take annual leave: WAM

Last Update: Thursday, 28 January 2021 KSA 22:22 - GMT 19:22