Coronavirus: Kuwait approves Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Kuwait health ministry has approved the emergency use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with the first batch expected to arrive within days, according to the Kuwaiti News Agency.

“This decision came after an extensive review by the technical committee of all scientific data and reports, where the committee conducted a comprehensive evaluation of safety, efficacy and quality information, and also reviewed the results of clinical studies concerned with the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine,” KUNA quoted Dr. Abdullah al-Badr, the Assistant Undersecretary for Drug and Food Control Affairs at Kuwait’s Ministry of Health, as saying.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Recently, Kuwait’s government took a decision to delay the second phase of its plan for resuming commercial flights until further notice, keeping the airport’s capacity at 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Europe's medicines regulator on Friday approved AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union.

The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrated an efficacy of around 60 percent in the trials on which the decision was based, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

Bahrain received its first delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), state media said on Thursday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Kuwait will keep airport at 30 percent capacity until further notice

Coronavirus: Bahrain receives first shipment of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

Bahrain stops indoor dining, moves schools to remote learning to contain COVID-19

(With Agencies)

Last Update: Friday, 29 January 2021 KSA 20:31 - GMT 17:31