Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reschedules COVID-19 second vaccine dose amid supply delay

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that it has again rescheduled the dates for the administration of the second dose of the COVID19 vaccine at all the four vaccine centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah, according to a Ministry of Health statement.
The Ministry of Health said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account that the delay was due to reasons beyond its control, mainly the continued delay in the supply of the vaccine to Saudi Arabia and other countries of the world by the manufacturer.
Last Thursday, Saudi Arabia rescheduled appointments for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine due to Pfizer delivery delays at the time.
Pfizer is currently facing criticism, and potential legal actions, over its surprise move to temporarily delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments to countries that fear disruptions could throw their inoculation campaigns into disarray.
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said the second dose can be taken six weeks after the first dose, citing approved medical and scientific sources in its statement on Friday.
