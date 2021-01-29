Coronavirus: UAE detects 3,962 new cases, seven deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates on Friday detected 3,962 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 297,014.

Seven people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 826.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 269,999 after 2,975 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The UAE on Thursday recorded the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 infections in the country so far, with 3,966 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Infections in the Gulf country have been rapidly rising in the past few weeks, with officials reporting more than 3,000 new cases per day.

Britain on Thursday announced a travel ban on non-citizens arriving from the UAE and severe quarantine measures for citizens coming in from there to stem coronavirus cases, hitting Dubai holidaymakers and expatriates.

The tourist-hub Dubai on Wednesday had announced new updates to its travel requirements. UAE residents, GCC citizens, and visitors are now required to do a PCR test prior to their arrival in Dubai irrespective of the country they are coming from.

The city recently introduced limits to social gatherings and suspended elective medical procedures, as well as ordered stricter measures to be imposed in restaurants and gyms.

