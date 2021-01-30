Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi updates rules on entering the emirate

Authorities in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi have updated the rules on entering the emirate from within the country effective from February 1, according to an official statement.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that UAE citizens and residents in the country will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result. A mandatory PCR test must be taken on the fourth day of entry for those who stay for four days or more, and on the eighth day for those staying eight days or more.

Alternatively, residents can enter Abu Dhabi within 24 hours of receiving a negative result via the laser-based Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DPI) test. But then a mandatory PCR test must be taken on the third day of entry for those who stay for 48 hours or more, and on the seventh day for those staying seven days or more.

The committee, in a tweet, said those who do not take the required tests are liable for fines.

The procedures apply to all UAE residents, including Abu Dhabi residents, except for those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programs and volunteers in vaccine clinical trials who have an active status (letter ‘E’ or gold star) on the Alhosn app.

Residents who have been vaccinated within national vaccination programs will have their status changed to reflect they have been vaccinated – i.e they will be given the ‘E’ status - after 28 days from the second dose. Volunteers get the gold star after they have completed all phases of vaccination trials.

For travelers who have been vaccinated in national vaccination programs, those arriving from countries given a ‘green’ status by Anu Dhabi, will still need to take a PCR test on arrival, and a further PCR tests on the sixth day, without the need to quarantine. Those arriving from other countries, a PCR is required on arrival and on the eight day, as a well as a 10-day quarantine period.

