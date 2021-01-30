Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 270 new cases of COVID-19, four new deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 470 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 367,813, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 6,372.

Meanwhile, 293 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries now stands at 359,299, according to the heath ministry.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (270) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (293) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (359,299) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/IdlZb2ZvI1 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 30, 2021

Saudi Arabia will be extending the travel ban for its citizens, and will reopen its air, land, sea on May 17, instead of March 31, as a coronavirus countermeasure, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior announced on Friday.

Travelers wearing protective face masks walk at Riyadh International Airport. (File photo: Reuters)

Due to the current global delays in vaccine deliveries by manufacturers and in light of the second wave of the virus spreading rapidly around the world, the ministry said it will be extending its travel restrictions.

The Kingdom wants to ensure that the majority of the public are immunized against the coronavirus before lifting the ban and reopening borders, the official Saudi Press Agency cited the ministry as saying.

