Coronavirus: UAE vaccinates over 3 mln people as infections surge rapidly 

More than 3 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates, as the country intensifies its vaccination campaign amid a surge of infections, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Crossing the 3 million mark amid an intensive nationwide vaccination campaign is yet a new significant milestone that has been achieved in record time to place the UAE among the world’s leaders of vaccine rollout, “ the Minister of Health and Prevention, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser al-Owais, said.

Infections in the Gulf country have been rapidly rising in the past few weeks, with officials reporting more than 3,000 new cases per day.

A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

On Thursday, the UAE recorded its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases with 3,966 new cases in 24 hours.

Officials have urged the public to take the vaccine and adhere to coronavirus countermeasures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“The rapid and effective rollout of the COVID vaccines is a testimony to the success of the National Vaccination Programme launched by the country to ensure the vaccine availability in most of the government and private health establishments and centers in order to make it easier for the largest segments of society, including Emiratis and residents, specially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and first-line heroes, with the ultimate goal of ensuring acquired immunity across the nation to help curb the disease and stem its fallout,” the minister added.

A woman gets tested before receiving a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

The tourist-hub Dubai announced new updates to its travel requirements last week.

UAE residents, GCC citizens, and visitors will now be required to do a PCR test prior to their arrival in Dubai irrespective of the country they are coming from.

The city also introduced limits to social gatherings and suspended elective medical procedures, as well as ordered stricter measures to be imposed in restaurants and gyms.

Britain on Thursday announced a travel ban on non-citizens arriving from the UAE and severe quarantine measures for citizens coming in from there to stem coronavirus cases, hitting Dubai holidaymakers and expatriates.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK announces UAE, Rwanda and Burundi travel ban over COVID-19 spike

Qatar Airways announces temporary ban of bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda

Coronavirus: UAE extends visit visas of British tourists for free after travel ban

Last Update: Saturday, 30 January 2021 KSA 07:02 - GMT 04:02