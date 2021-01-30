Lebanon expects to receive Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shipments in February

Pfizer confirmed that delivery of the first vaccine shipment to Lebanon will start in mid-February and COVAX has notified Lebanese authorities that the first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive in the last week of February, Lebanon’s caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hasan said on Twitter.

Lebanon has been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic especially over the past two months after deaths and cases sharply rose overwhelming the country’s health care system beyond its capacity. The country is also witnessing an unprecedented socio-economic crisis that is being worsened by the total shutdown imposed to battle the surge.

Lebanon has ordered 2.73 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX program, enough for 1,365,000 people.

2.1 million doses have been ordered from Pfizer, enough for 1,050,000 people.

Both orders would cover 2,415,000 people out of a population of approximately 6 million, including at least 1 million refugees.

The Ministry has also reserved vaccines from US company Johnson & Johnson, awaiting its global approval.

Lebanon is currently considering more vaccines from US-based Moderna and Russia’s Sputnik, with the private sector’s aid.

