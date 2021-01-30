Coronavirus: UAE reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths as total cases pass 300,000

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections surpassed the 300,000 mark in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday after officials confirmed 3,647 new cases in the last 24 hours.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The total now stands at 300,661, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Twelve people died due to complications caused by COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 838.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 272,769 after 2,770 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials have been reporting a surge of infections this past month. Over 3,000 new cases have been recorded per day for weeks.

In an effort to curb infections, UAE authorities have urged the public to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

More than 3 million people in the country have already received their dose against the disease so far.

Officials say the country will continue to intensify its vaccination campaign until most of its citizens and residents receive the vaccine.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi updates rules on entering the emirate

Coronavirus: UAE vaccinates over 3 mln people as infections surge rapidly

Qatar Airways announces temporary ban of bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda

Last Update: Saturday, 30 January 2021 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13