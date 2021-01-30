France closing borders to non-EU countries after spread of COVID-19 variant: PM

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday said the country would close its borders to non-European Union countries for everything except essential travel, while stepping back from announcing a widely anticipated lockdown.

The measure will come into force from Sunday to try to limit the spread of new variant cases of coronavirus from abroad.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Castex said he was not announcing a fresh national lockdown for now, adding that “the next few days will be decisive” in terms of any possible new restrictions.

Read more:

French economy plunges into deep pandemic-induced recession

After row with EU, AstraZeneca says fixed most of European manufacturing issues

Last Update: Saturday, 30 January 2021 KSA 23:10 - GMT 20:10