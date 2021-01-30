Qatar Airways announces temporary ban of bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British government’s concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.

#QatarAirways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from UAE for the next 7 days due to UK government concerns. South Africa & Rwanda are also temporarily suspended – exceptions include GCC nationals & Resident Permit Holders returning to other GCC countries. pic.twitter.com/UQFhcPK1xs — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 29, 2021

Qatar Airways also said South Africa and Rwanda are also temporarily suspended, adding that exceptions include nationals from the GCC and resident permit holders returning to other GCC countries.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It follows similar moves by the UK.

Britain on Tuesday announced an outright travel ban on non-citizens arriving from the United Arab Emirates and severe quarantine measures for citizens coming in from there to stem coronavirus cases, hitting Dubai holidaymakers and expatriates.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UAE has been added to the government’s “red list” along with Burundi and Rwanda.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK announces UAE, Rwanda and Burundi travel ban over COVID-19 spike

Coronavirus: UAE extends visit visas of British tourists for free after travel ban

Dubai-based airline flydubai launches daily flights to Qatar’s capital Doha

Last Update: Saturday, 30 January 2021 KSA 06:54 - GMT 03:54