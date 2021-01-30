Qatar Airways announces temporary ban of bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British government’s concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.
#QatarAirways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from UAE for the next 7 days due to UK government concerns. South Africa & Rwanda are also temporarily suspended – exceptions include GCC nationals & Resident Permit Holders returning to other GCC countries. pic.twitter.com/UQFhcPK1xs— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 29, 2021
Last Update: Saturday, 30 January 2021 KSA 06:54 - GMT 03:54