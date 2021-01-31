Coronavirus: Austria, Germany to take Portugal COVID-19 patients

Austria and Germany say they will provide medical assistance to Portugal as the country struggles with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Sunday that the Alpine nation will receive intensive care patients from Portugal, without specifying a number.

Kurz said in a tweet that “swift, unbureaucratic help” was required to save lives, adding that Austria has previously taken in patients from France, Italy and Montenegro.

A retired doctor who volunteered to work at the new Duesseldorf Airport Corona Test Centre holds a test stick before a voluntary coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the new Duesseldorf Airport Corona Test Centre in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Meanwhile, the German military plans to send medical aid and doctors to Portugal in the coming days.

Defense Ministry spokesman Christoph Czwielung said the military “will provide personnel and material support” though details on the extent and timing were still being finalized.

Portugal has one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks relative to its population.

Last Update: Sunday, 31 January 2021 KSA 16:26 - GMT 13:26