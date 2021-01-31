Coronavirus: Dubai forms logistics alliance to expedite COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Emirates skycargo, Dubai Airports, DP World and IHC UAE have formed a logistics alliance to “equitably distribute” 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 by air, land and sea, the Dubai Media Office announces.
