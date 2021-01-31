Coronavirus: Dubai forms logistics alliance to expedite COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Emirates skycargo, Dubai Airports, DP World and IHC UAE have formed a logistics alliance to “equitably distribute” 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 by air, land and sea, the Dubai Media Office announces.

“The UAE is leading the world in terms of rolling out the vaccine, and in line with @HHShkMohd's vision, the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance brings together key organizations to expedite the worldwide transport of urgently needed vaccines through #Dubai,” the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority President Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement carried by the media office on Twitter.



Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, #Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through the emirate to developing countrieshttps://t.co/vlgdSBMsZK pic.twitter.com/dK3l0RXHhC — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 31, 2021

