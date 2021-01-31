Oman receives 100,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Oman on Sunday received 100,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, according to the country’s official Oman VS COVID19 Twitter account dedicated to the efforts of countering the coronavirus.

The doses were “provided by the Republic of India, produced by the Serum Institute of India,” according to the statement.

Last week, Oman’s health minister on said the country was set to receive 100,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within one week, according local media reports.

Over 27,000 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 7,992 received the second dose, the Times of Oman reported, citing Oman’s Ministry of Health.

Last month, Oman launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with the sultanate’s health minister receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

