Qatar reports 85 pct increase in hospital admissions of coronavirus patients in Jan

Qatar reported an 85 percent rise in the number of people admitted to hospitals with coronavirus as well an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

"We have seen an 85 percent increase this month compared to last month in the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19," the minsitry said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

"Over the past month in Qatar we have seen a gradual and consistent increase in the number of new daily infections. Additionally, and of great concern, is the recent increase in both the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and the number of people admitted to ICU with COVID-19," the health ministry said in a statement.

"The data over the next few days and week will tell us more, but these increases appear to be the early signs of a potential second wave in Qatar," it added.

Qatar's minsitry said it may need to implement additional restrictions across the country and return to "early restriction phases" in an effort to control the rising number of infections and hospital admissions.

The tiny Gulf nation's coronavirus tally stood at 151,335 confirmed cases, 145,806 recovered patients and 248 deaths.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar

#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/Xe2UJ8eMse — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) January 31, 2021

In September, Qatar further lifted COVID-19 restrictions, updating its travel guidance, allowing social gatherings, increasing the number of people allowed to attend weddings, opening mosques to daily and Friday prayers, increasing the capacity in markets and malls, and allowing the return of 80 percent of employees to public and private workplaces.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Qatar, Bahrain have highest global COVID-19 infection rate per capita

Coronavirus: Qatar Airways reports $1.92 billion loss amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia opens health center at Qatar border, sets entry conditions

Last Update: Sunday, 31 January 2021 KSA 22:06 - GMT 19:06