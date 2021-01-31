Unvaccinated RAK government workers must undergo COVID-19 tests every 7 days: WAM

Government employees in Ras Al Khaimah who have not been vaccinated must undergo a PCR test every seven days from February 7.

According to a circular, issued by state news agency WAM on Twiiter on behalf of RAK’s Government’s Human Resources Department, the rules state that such workers will be expected to pay for the tests themselves unless they can present a medical report exempting them from taking the vaccine die to an illness or a health condition. In those cases, the government must bear the cost of testing.

The circular also states outsourced and contracted public services companies must conduct a PCR test every three days for their representatives who have not received both doses of the vaccine before reporting to any RAK government premises.

“The decision is subject to change based on the latest COVID-19 developments and relevant government decisions,” stated the circular.

“Government employers shall, for a maximum of one month, bear the costs of testing conducted at medical centers affiliated to the Ministry of Health and Prevention for the employees who have not yet been vaccinated due to the priority order set by the National Vaccination Program.”

“The development goes in line with the UAE government’s efforts to curb the virus, mitigate its fallout and ensure public health and safety.”

It follows a rule, announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), who announced earlier this month that UAE government employees who have not been vaccinated must undergo a PCR tests every two weeks. The rules came into effect on January 17.

In a sperate announcement released last week, the FAHR said government workers who have not been vaccinated and have contracted COVID-19 – or come into close contact with a person who has tested positive – must use up annual leave while in isolation. The directive also states they could be asked to work from home while in quarantine.

