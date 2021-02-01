Pakistan receives first batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

Pakistan received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China’s Sinopharm, on Monday, Health Adviser Faisal Sultan said in a statement released on Twitter.
Alhamdulilah the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen. NCOC & provinces played an instrumental role in tackling COVID. I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts & they'll be first to get vaccinated— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) February 1, 2021
Pakistan is starting its vaccine drive this week.
Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 08:41 - GMT 05:41