CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Pakistan receives first batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

A health worker prepares a syringe to inoculate a volunteer with a COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Chinese Sinopharm during its trial at the Clinical Studies Center of the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima on December 09, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Islamabad Monday 01 February 2021
Text size A A A

Pakistan received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China’s Sinopharm, on Monday, Health Adviser Faisal Sultan said in a statement released on Twitter.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“Thank God, the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen,” he said. “I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts and they’ll be first to get vaccinated.”


Pakistan is starting its vaccine drive this week.

Read more:

Pakistan secures 17 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX

Pakistani man killed while filming TikTok video on train tracks

Pakistan approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 08:41 - GMT 05:41

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top