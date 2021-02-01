Pfizer-BioNTech to deliver 75 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to EU in second quarter

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech will deliver 75 million extra doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“BioNTech/Pfizer will deliver 75 million of additional doses in the second quarter of the year - and up to 600 million in total in 2021,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The EU, whose member states are far behind Israel, Britain and the US in rolling out vaccines, is scrambling to get supplies just as the West’s biggest drugmakers slow deliveries to the bloc due to production problems.

Read more:

Nipah virus: How is it transmitted and what are the symptoms

UK’s record fundraiser Captain Tom Moore in hospital with COVID-19

Oman health minister urges compliance amid two-day COVID-19 spike

Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 13:26 - GMT 10:26