UK detects South African COVID-19 strain in people with no travel links

Two people in southern England have tested positive for the South African variant of the coronavirus without having any links to people who have travelled recently, prompting a step-up in testing in that area.

For all the latest coronavirus news visit our dedicated page.

Residents in parts of Surrey, to the south west of London, will now be tested whether they are showing any symptoms or not.



“This follows notification that a specific variant of COVID-19 has been identified from two positive tests in the area, in residents who have no links to travel or previous variant cases,” the local council said.

Read more:

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna: Everything you need to know about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

UK’s record fundraiser Captain Tom Moore in hospital with COVID-19

UK announces UAE, Rwanda and Burundi travel ban over COVID-19 spike

Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 17:37 - GMT 14:37