WHO team having ‘productive talks’ in China about COVID-19’s origins

Reuters Monday 01 February 2021
A World Health Organization team visiting China to explore the origins of the coronavirus is having productive talks with its Chinese counterparts, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said on Monday.

“They are having very productive discussions with Chinese counterparts, visiting different hospitals ... a very good visit” to a marketplace, she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

