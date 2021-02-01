First at-home coronavirus test to be made available for people in the US: Official

People in the United States will have access to over-the-counter coronavirus tests, a senior White House official on the COVID-19 response team said Monday.

The at-home COVID-19 test is to be produced by an Australian company for “millions” of the tests.

Results will be sent to users’ phones within 15 minutes, White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response Andy Slavitt said.

The deal with Australia’s Ellume is reportedly worth $230 million for more than 8 million tests for the US.

According to Slavitt, the at-home tests have a 95 percent accuracy rate.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ellume’s at-home test last December.

Asked about the $30 cost of the test, Slavitt said: “The purpose of today’s announcement … is to move to mass-production and scale,” Slavitt said, adding that studies were needed to find a solution to help with the cost.

“That’s the work ahead of us,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed an estimated 450,000 people in the US. More than 25 million have been infected with the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

