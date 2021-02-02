CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Andrew Yang, New York mayoral candidate, says he has tested positive

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks at an event announcing his candidacy for New York City Mayor in New York City, January 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 02 February 2021
Andrew Yang, a former US presidential candidate, said Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Yang, 46, has recently become a top New York mayoral candidate. “After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test. I’m experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits,” he tweeted.

Yang said he was quarantining and adhering to public health guidelines “until I can get back out on the campaign trail.”

