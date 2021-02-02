Coronavirus: Andrew Yang, New York mayoral candidate, says he has tested positive

Andrew Yang, a former US presidential candidate, said Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test. I'm experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits. I'm quarantining & adhering to public health guidelines until I can get back out on the campaign trail.👍— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 2, 2021
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 20:14 - GMT 17:14