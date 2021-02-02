Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine 91.6 pct effective: Lancet

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, according to an analysis published in The Lancet on Tuesday that independent experts said allayed transparency concerns over the jab, which Moscow is already rolling out.
SHOW MORE
NEW—Interim analysis of Russian #COVID19 #vaccine phase 3 trial involving nearly 20,000 participants suggests a two-dose regimen has an efficacy of 91.6% against symptomatic #COVID19. No serious adverse events were deemed to be associated with vaccination. https://t.co/40sM7f2nbS pic.twitter.com/Hzrs34uCWr— The Lancet (@TheLancet) February 2, 2021
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 15:40 - GMT 12:40