Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine 91.6 pct effective: Lancet

Journalists huddle around a medic about to administer a dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at a clinic in the city of Blida, southwest of the Algerian capital, January 30, 2021. (AFP)
AFP, Paris Tuesday 02 February 2021
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, according to an analysis published in The Lancet on Tuesday that independent experts said allayed transparency concerns over the jab, which Moscow is already rolling out.

The preliminary findings show that the two-dose Sputnik V “has shown high efficacy” and was well tolerated for participants over 18 in final-stage clinical trials, said co-lead author Inna Dolzhikova of Russia’s Gamaleya National Research center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

