Saudi Arabia reports 310 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 310 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 368,639, and the death toll to 6,383, according to the Ministry of Health.
The Kingdom also reported 271 new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 360,110.
There are 2,146 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 375 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.
Saudi Arabia detected a 200 percent increase in coronavirus cases during the past few weeks, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health Spokesman said on Monday.
“We observed a rise [in coronavirus infections] in most regions of the Kingdom. During the past weeks, we noticed a return to the upward trend, with a 200 percent increase from the lowest point we recorded in the first week of January,” state TV cited the spokesman as saying.
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 15:52 - GMT 12:52