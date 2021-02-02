'Stop the spread of Germans' image a fake, says Abu Dhabi health authority

An image trending on social media purporting to show a COVID-19 testing center with the words “stop the spread of Germans” written on a tent was photoshopped, said Abu Dhabi’s health authority.

The manipulated image of a testing center in Al Khawaneej began gaining attention online on Tuesday.

SEHA soon stepped in and put an end to any speculation that the image was genuine.

“The following image that has been circulating around social media is photoshopped,” the authority said in a tweet.

The following image that has been circulating around social media is photoshopped. Although we appreciate a good joke, SEHA would like to clarify that it is in no way associated with this image, its message, or its distribution. We love Germans just as much as we love all people. pic.twitter.com/6bo4GkGlVQ