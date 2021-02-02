UAE records over 3,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, seven deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded 3,310 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 309,649.
Seven people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 866.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 285,201 after 3,791 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
Health officials have been reporting a surge of infections this past month. Over 3,000 new cases have been recorded per day for weeks.
In an effort to curb infections, UAE authorities have urged the public to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
More than 3 million people in the country have already received their dose against the disease so far.
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19