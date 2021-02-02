UK health minister says vaccine rollout on track, but not ahead of plans

Britain’s vaccine rollout is on track but is not running ahead of schedule, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, managing expectations over how quickly the program will be rolled out to all the most vulnerable people.
Asked in parliament about plans to look at reopening schools and the economy in March once 15 million of the most vulnerable have received their first dose, Hancock said: “I wouldn’t say that the vaccination program is ahead of plans.”
“I would said that it is on track. I make no further claim than that,” he said.
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 17:51 - GMT 14:51