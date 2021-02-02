UK’s World War II veteran Captain Tom was a great British hero, says health minister

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers and died on Tuesday, was a great British hero, health minister Matt Hancock said.
“He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country & I send my best wishes to his family at this time,” Hancock wrote on Twitter.
Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday.
Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed in a statement posted on Twitter that her father, widely known as Captain Tom, was admitted to Bedford Hospital because he needed “additional help” with his breathing.
