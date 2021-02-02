US to vaccinate undocumented migrants against COBID-19, ensuring equal access to all

The US government on Monday promised undocumented migrants the same access to COVID-19 vaccines as other civilians and said inoculation centers would be immigration enforcement-free zones.



The announcement marked the latest in a series of moves by President Joe Biden to reverse the hardline strategy on immigration adopted by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine... once eligible under local distribution guidelines,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.



In line with sensitive locations policy, enforcement operations will not be conducted at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics, the DHS also said.



Biden also plans to restore US asylum protections, strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families separated by Trump’s border control policies.

Read more:

Moderna proposes filling vials with additional doses of coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus deaths are starting to drop in every part of the US

Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,730 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 11:56 - GMT 08:56